“We are the world”: gli auguri di buon 2021 in musica del reparto di Oncologia Ravenna

WE ARE THE WORLD: IL TESTO DELLA CANZONE

When we heed a certain call

When the world must come together as one

There are people dying

Oh, and it’s time to lend a hand to life

The greatest gift of all

We can’t go on

Pretending day-by-day

That someone, somewhere soon make a change

We’re all a part of God’s great big family

And the truth, you know, love is all we need

We are the world

We are the children

We are the ones who make a brighter day, so let’s start giving

There’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me

Oh, send them your heart

So they know that someone cares

And their lives will be stronger and free

As God has shown us by turning stones to bread

And so we all must lend a helping hand

We are the world

We are the…